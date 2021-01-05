Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$0.85. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,131. The firm has a market capitalization of C$638.03 million and a PE ratio of -39.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

