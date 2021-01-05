DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

