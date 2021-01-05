Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $135.38 and a twelve month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.