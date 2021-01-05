Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.69.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 160.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.