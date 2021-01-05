Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.88 ($8.10).

LHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

ETR LHA opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.76. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €16.47 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

