DeVault Tops 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $213,227.22 and approximately $154.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005326 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001545 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005900 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

