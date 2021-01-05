Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.36. 17,601,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 13,952,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

