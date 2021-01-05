Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 71,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

About Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, a Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric or duodenal ulcers; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devonian Health Group Inc. (GSD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.