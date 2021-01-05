Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $617.11

Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.11 and traded as high as $626.00. Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 617.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 586.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

About Dewhurst plc (DWHA.L) (LON:DWHA)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

