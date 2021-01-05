dForce USDx (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $9,564.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,658.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.01264166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00047841 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002789 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008335 BTC.

About dForce USDx

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars.

