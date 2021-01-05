DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $229.50

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.50, but opened at $210.00. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 49,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £590.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

