Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.08. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.