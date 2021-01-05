Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.11 ($58.95).

DLG opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.08.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

