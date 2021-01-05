Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €41.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

DLG stock opened at €44.97 ($52.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

