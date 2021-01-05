Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 46,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

