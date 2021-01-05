Diamond (DMD) Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $7,230.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00006224 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00115263 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,560,313 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

