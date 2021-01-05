Diamond Platform Token Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $5.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002883 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00319534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00024898 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

