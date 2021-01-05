Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

