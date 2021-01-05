Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $53.67. 6,019,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,420,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

