Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.35

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and traded as low as $21.83. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 666,624 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock valued at $25,181,982 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,320,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,760,000 after buying an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

