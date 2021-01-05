DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $58.86. Approximately 3,946,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,789,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several analysts recently commented on DKS shares. BidaskClub raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $44,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,910 shares of company stock worth $9,053,407 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $36,686,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $28,498,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

