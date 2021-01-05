Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Up 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.09. 750,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 765,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $861.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 122,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

