Digital Gold (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $901,591.41

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $66.63 or 0.00195203 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $901,591.41 and $1.07 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

