Digital Gold Price Reaches $64.90 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $64.90 or 0.00203765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $878,216.62 and $877,311.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

