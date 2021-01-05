Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $640,563.09 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $640,563.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00392747 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

