DigitalBits Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $100,597.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $100,597.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00276753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041888 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.01269915 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001352 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.