DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $45,925.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397872 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,093,936,485 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,102,731 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

