Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Digitex City Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

