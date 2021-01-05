Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

