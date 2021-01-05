Digitex Token (DGTX) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Digitex Token has a market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Digitex Token Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

