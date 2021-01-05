Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $53,743.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $53,743.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.19 or 0.00181591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

