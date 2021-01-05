DigixDAO Price Up 52.1% Over Last Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and approximately $106,025.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $216.30 or 0.00609872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 130,192 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

