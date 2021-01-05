DigixDAO Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $25.71 million and $77,836.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $197.05 or 0.00622878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 130,458 tokens. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

