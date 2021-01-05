Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $61.50. 765,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 658,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 7,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

