Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $168,042.68 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68.

Diodes stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

