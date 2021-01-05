Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.63

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.63 and traded as high as $55.22. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 289,719 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

Get Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.