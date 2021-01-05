Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Shares Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.51. 51,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 64,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

