Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.17 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 161,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 184,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,460,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

