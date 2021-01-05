Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,500,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,843,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

