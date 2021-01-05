Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Up 1.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.66. 951,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 400,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.