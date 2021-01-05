Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.97 and last traded at $69.26. Approximately 10,275,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,726,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $223,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.