Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.46. 2,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

