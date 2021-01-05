Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.00

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Disco had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disco Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

