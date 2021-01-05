DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.00. 165,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 127,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of -113.64, a PEG ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DMC Global by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

