Doctors Coin Price Up 6.7% This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $177.52 million and $69,782.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019635 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.