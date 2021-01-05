DODO Price Tops $0.22 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. DODO has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $128,789.00 worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00310253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00515076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00274220 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018234 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,453,324 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

