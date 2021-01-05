Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE DLB opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 49.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,625,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,295,829. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

