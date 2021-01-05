DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

