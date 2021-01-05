DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 on Monday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

