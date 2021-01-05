DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 14,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

